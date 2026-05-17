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Matiangi faults government over fuel hike

By Kiprono Kurgat | May. 17, 2026
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Jubilee presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i, during the official opening of the Jubilee Party Rift Valley Regional and Nakuru County offices at Section 58, Nakuru.  [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Jubilee presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i has criticised the government over the continued rise in fuel prices, saying the hardship facing Kenyans has largely been caused by corruption and cartels in the oil industry.

‎Speaking on Sunday afternoon in Bomet town, when he made a stopover on his way to Nairobi, Matiang’i said the government would not have approved the current Government-to-Government fuel import arrangement, which he described as unclear and ineffective.

‎He claimed the deal had failed to lower prices as promised.    

‎The former Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) also accused powerful individuals of influencing the oil sector for their own benefit. 

‎According to him, ordinary citizens are suffering while a few connected groups continue to profit. 

‎Matiangi called for a change in leadership, arguing that Kenya needs more responsible governance, transparent economic management, and leaders willing to confront entrenched interests.

‎“The solution is to replace this administration so we can provide a better government,” he said. “I believe I am the alternative.”

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