How the US midterm elections challenged Trump's political agenda

US President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a midterm campaign rally at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida on October 30, 2026. [AFP]

The recent US midterm elections, in which the Democrats trounced the Republicans in contests for both houses of Congress and in gubernatorial races from Georgia on the Atlantic coast to California and Oregon on the Pacific, were a testament to the fluctuations in American political moods that date back to the country's founding.

Apart from electing an Indian-American as Mayor of Los Angeles, Nithya Raman, the results sent waves across the globe. “It was incredible to see the blue wave,” said New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, describing the results as a referendum on President Donald Trump’s brand of politics.