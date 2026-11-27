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Chief Justice of Kenya Martha Koome delivers the State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice Annual Report at the Supreme Court grounds in Nairobi on November 20, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice Report (SOJAR) for the year 2025/26 is a critical step in ensuring that judges and magistrates do not operate in a black hole outside the constitutional spotlight that requires transparency and accountability for all state officers. Apart from the fact that this is a first since the 2010 Constitutional dispensation, it sets the justice system in a mood to ask for more.

also comes at a time when the conversation in the justice world in Kenya is about judicial accountability and whether the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has done its duty as required of it by the Constitution to ensure judicial officers do not operate, as they appear to do, from a high tower of the untouchables. The report itself indicates that in the financial year ending June 2026, the JSC has received 127 complaints against judicial officers bring the total complaints that was active before them to 259. 158 of the petitions were based on the ground of gross misconduct or misbehaviour, accounting for 61 per cent of all the petitions.

The Report shows a clearance rate of 91 per cent, that is 64.9 per cent clearance rate with 91 petitions pending resolution. This background is important; we must go behind the statistics and ask critical questions on the merits of this mandate. The Chief Justice has achieved some opener for this conversation, the SOJA Report in terms of ensuring we get to know the judicial officers who are doing their work efficiently in rendering decisions. I have seen a lot of conversation and criticisms on whether merely those numbers tell a full picture looking at the various factors that underlie judicial functions. Two of them stand out.

First is the argument that the core decision making duty of judges cannot be just assessed through the quantitative approach. Secondly is the contention that preoccupation with numbers is likely to convert judges to churning machines whose output is in statistics. Well, there is a thin line between the two arguments amongst many others from the different stakeholders in the justice sector. This engagement with the report is healthy and important because at least we have a starting point for the public court to also put the judicial officers to account on some basis, even if not fully satisfying for the moment. For this we give credit to the Chief Justice and the Judiciary.

We must all ask ourselves as consumers of justice, practitioners of the law and all citizens since judicial authority flows directly from the people, what is the ‘more’ we need now that there is a start line. In this piece, I contend that this report leaves a space first for the academy and practitioners to apply the qualitative rigour in assessing the competence and progress of judicial officers that we have.

Definitely, from the statistics themselves, the JSC on its own motion can take up some of the worrying judicial officers whose output is closer to laziness beyond redemption. Nothing stops the Commission from initiating disciplinary proceedings against magistrates who are failing in their mandates and cannot offer any plausible explanation for it. The same applies

to the judges, although for them, only recommendation for a tribunal for removal is the recourse, JSC has no mandate to ‘discipline judges.’ Before then, the academics are put to task to rigorously interact with the jurisprudence that emanate from some of these judges and it is possible. This can be done in many forms, it can begin from assessing the number of appeals that emanate from the decisions of a particular judge and their success rates. This path has many obstacles, the delay in reporting of cases is one of them and the years in which matters take at the Court of Appeal for instance is another. It is a possible assessment but it can only be effective over a defined long period of time. The Academy in Kenya needs to be a consistent watchdog of the Judiciary and the quality of decisions that come out of it. This is our role as academics and scholars of the law at large. It is time to scholarly criticize the jurisprudential patterns, at least from every division of the courts. From the magistracy to the Apex Court.

At the High Court Constitutional Division for instance, it is easier to track the decisions of each judge in that division and engage with their judicial philosophies or patterns of thinking, whether they have a judicial philosophy or not. The same applies to the Judicial Review Division, The Commercial Division and the rest. This does not have to be the merit of the decisions themselves, but even on the judgecraft issues like decision writing, judicial language and other aspects that are as important as the outcome itself.

We have read decisions before that are legally sound but injudicious in tone, tenor and texture. The point here is that we can do more on the qualitative review of judges’ output. This ‘more’ calls for a corresponding duty on the judicial officers to be reading. Judicial officers in Kenya, judges are sometimes very rigid to their rules and have a fierce loyalty to their precedent that somehow blurs their view of alternative and mold-breaking arguments that could shape a consistent pattern in a legal issue.

The consistent seminars that the judiciary annually organises are more often focused on the ‘positive aspects’ of the jurisprudence from our courts and do very little in regard to criticism and dissenting voices. The framing of the topical issues and choice of speakers always screams a ‘compliance team’ that rarely faces the courts in their eyes for a genuine and meaningful reflection. We can do more, yes but will the Judiciary ever listen? We hope they do.