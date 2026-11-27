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Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa recieved at JKIA by Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi on arrival in Nairobi for a two-day State visit on November 26, 2026. [PCS]

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Nairobi for a two-day State Visit expected to deepen diplomatic relations and unlock new trade and investment opportunities between Kenya and Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa is expected to co-chair the inaugural Kenya-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission (BNC) with President William Ruto, marking a significant elevation of bilateral cooperation from the previous Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) to the highest presidential level.

The two leaders are expected to discuss ways of expanding trade and investment, removing barriers to cross-border commerce and strengthening cooperation in agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, mining, renewable energy, health, education, tourism, transport, defence and the digital economy. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa sign visitors' book on arrival in Nairobi for a two-day State visit on November 26, 2026. [PCS]

In a statement shared on X upon his arrival, Mnangagwa said he was looking forward to engaging his Kenyan counterpart on areas of mutual interest.

“I have arrived safely in Nairobi, Kenya, to co-chair the inaugural Zimbabwe-Kenya Bi-National Commission (BNC) alongside my dear brother and counterpart, President William Ruto,” he said.

He said the elevation of the bilateral framework reflected the growing strength of relations between the two countries and their shared commitment to economic development.

Mnangagwa was received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Amon Murwira and other government and diplomatic officials. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa shares light moment with Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi on arrival in Nairobi for a two-day State visit on November 26, 2026. [PCS]

The presidential engagement follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding establishing the BNC during the ministerial segment of the inaugural meeting in Nairobi.

The agreement was signed by Mudavadi and Murwira, providing a structured framework through which the two Heads of State will offer strategic direction, coordinate bilateral programmes and monitor the implementation of agreements.

During the ministerial meeting, Murwira challenged the two countries to translate their longstanding political goodwill into tangible economic benefits for their citizens.

“Our principal objective through this BNC is to transform political goodwill into robust commercial exchanges, thereby enhancing the integrity, dignity and prosperity of our two peoples,” he said. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is introduced to Sports CS Salim Mvurya by Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi on arrival in Nairobi for a two-day State visit on November 26, 2026. [PCS]

Mudavadi said Kenya and Zimbabwe were targeting annual bilateral trade worth US$70 million, calling for greater private sector participation to expand commercial exchanges.

The two countries have so far signed 17 bilateral agreements covering defence, agriculture, health, investment promotion, tourism, sports, transport, education and public service capacity development.

A further nine legal instruments were expected to be considered during the presidential-level engagement, highlighting the breadth of cooperation under discussion.

Among the proposals is the establishment of an in-market warehouse in Kenya to facilitate the distribution of Zimbabwean products, reduce logistics costs and improve access to regional markets.

The two governments are also seeking to identify investment opportunities in manufacturing, mining, renewable energy and the digital economy, while harmonising customs procedures and addressing trade barriers that constrain businesses. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Nairobi for a two-day State visit on November 26, 2026. [PCS]

According to Zimbabwe's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, the elevated framework is intended to accelerate regional integration between Eastern and Southern Africa while creating opportunities for employment, skills exchange and cross-border business growth.

The BNC also seeks to operationalise existing agreements and strengthen cooperation in agriculture and agro-processing, sectors considered important in expanding trade and improving economic resilience.

The visit builds on Ruto's State Visit to Zimbabwe in April 2024, when the two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral relations and establish a higher-level mechanism to oversee the implementation of their commitments.