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President William Ruto addresses residents after commissioning the 11km Matungu-River Sio-Nasianda road in Matungu Constituency, Kakamega County. [PCS]

It is not true that President William Ruto has done nothing for this country. Whoever says he has not, is being economical with the truth.

By now, Ruto doesn't need to cram a speech about what his administration has done in the last four years. In fact, many street comedians can recite the President’s speech offhand and sound even better than the President himself.

It is therefore baffling that, despite the good things Ruto has done, or claims to have done, the one-term slogan to get him out of the presidency seems to be growing louder by the day.

Perhaps the slogan is gaining momentum, not because of what Ruto has failed to do, but because of perceptions, especially the perception of the President as a sly man who gives with one hand on the table while taking away with the other hand beneath the table.

So yes, Ruto is building houses and creating neighbourhoods that never existed before, but each new housing scheme that he launches is a painful reminder of the quite substantial deductions from the payslips of thousands of Kenyans, who still believe they are paying for someone else’s project.

Or maybe Ruto has come through for a family whose kin was stranded in hospital, with the Social Health Authority (SHA) providing a lifeline. Indeed, there are happy stories of people who have received assistance with enormous hospital bills. Unfortunately, few of these stories have a happy ending, but are quickly eclipsed by sad tales of people struggling with SHA's painfully bureaucratic processes.

Still, Ruto is a good man, but Shakespearean common sense holds that the good things that men do are unfortunately buried with them, while the bad things men do live after them. In this case, Ruto's good is quickly forgotten as soon as the next Ruto-blunder comes up.

It could be that Ruto has so many faces that it is difficult to know exactly which Ruto you are dealing with; that the President has built a reputation for changing masks so rapidly that we cannot tell the last time we saw or heard the real Ruto (most probably the one we saw leading the Christian Union at University).

Quite possible, because we all love Ruto when he is standing with us in church, singing Hosanna and Hallelujah and calling everyone his brother and sister. Then we listen to his testimonies and are drawn to his vision for Kenya.

But the Ruto we see the next minute, standing on top of a vehicle and hurling insults at political opponents, leaves us confused. How can a man move so easily from the clean pedestal to wrestling in the mud?

Or perhaps we have just listened to one of his brilliant town hall presentations, which no other presidential aspirant can beat so far, but before we finish applauding, news of another scandal breaks.

Maybe if Ruto was more consistent, we would all love him. Maybe if he restrained himself just a little more, from jumping into a mud fight with every dick, harry and tom on the streets, we would all respect him more.

As things stand right now, the only consistent part of Ruto’s character is his inconsistency, in word and action.

As things stand right now, it is difficult to sell Ruto because he keeps shooting himself in the foot, and every time he does, the ravenous crowd of praise-singers around him immediately opens fire on the other foot.

Still, no one can say with absolute certainty that Ruto has done nothing for this country. But in his inconsistencies, in his thick-skinned determination to have things done his way, Ruto has hurt a good number of people out on the streets and hurt a good number too, who cannot wait to settle scores with him at the ballot box.

Still, we must not collectively hate any politician simply because a slogan declares one term or two terms. Away from the lies, half-truths, and propaganda, Kenyans will use common sense and judge who has touched their lives and who has not.