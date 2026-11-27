President William Ruto after assenting to the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and 2025 at State House, Nairobi, on November 26, 2026. [PCS]

As the world marks the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, new laws give sex offence survivors greater protection against pressure to withdraw cases.

President William Ruto has assented to the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and 2025, which gives a six-month deadline for concluding sexual offence trials and criminalises interference with survivors.