Shakahola cult leader Paul Makenzi convicted of facilitating the commission of a terrorist act. [File, Standard]

Shakahola cult leader Paul Makenzi and his wife, Rhoda, have been convicted of radicalisation for promoting an extreme belief system that led followers to fast to death, in the third conviction linked to his activities in the Shakahola Forest.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Leah Juma found Makenzi, Rhoda and seven co-accused guilty of promoting an extreme belief system for purposes of facilitating ideologically based violence, namely fasting to death. The couple and 26 other co-accused were also convicted of engaging in organised criminal activity.