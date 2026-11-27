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IEBC Chairman Erastus Edung Ethekon (centre), Vice Chairperson Fahima Abdalla and Commissioner Hassan Noor Hassan during the Strategic Stakeholders Engagement Forum with political reporters in Nairobi on November 24, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenya’s next General Election is still months away, but the contest over its credibility has already begun. The collapse of last week’s consultative meeting between the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and opposition leaders, followed by the heated exchanges that have ensued, should concern every Kenyan who values the country’s stability.

At the centre of the disagreement are two issues that have historically generated deep political suspicion: the procurement of election technology and the role of the national presidential tallying centre. These are not ordinary administrative questions. They go to the heart of whether Kenyans will trust the process through which their votes are identified, counted and ultimately translated into leadership.

The IEBC must appreciate that its responsibility extends beyond conducting an election. It must conduct one in which the public has confidence. That must be earned through transparency, consistency and demonstrable impartiality.

Consider the procurement of election technology. The contract with Smartmatic, the current provider of the Kenya Integrated Election Management System, was due to expire on November 24. The commission is therefore facing an important transition at a time when preparations for the August 2027 elections are gathering momentum. The procurement process has already attracted legal challenges and political scrutiny, with concerns raised about timelines, the evaluation of bidders and the readiness of a replacement system.

The commission has a legitimate obligation to secure reliable technology, and it must do so within the law. But it must also recognise that this is one procurement in which public confidence is almost as important as the technical specifications. The difference between a sound procurement and one that is perceived to have been manipulated could determine how the eventual election is received.

The IEBC should therefore make the process as open as the law permits. It should communicate the procurement milestones, explain the technical and financial evaluation criteria, provide timely updates on any legal or administrative setbacks and clearly demonstrate that all bidders are being subjected to the same standards. If a particular decision is challenged, the commission should explain its reasoning rather than retreat into silence.

Urgency must not become a justification for shortcuts. Equally, transparency must not mean compromising commercially sensitive information or the integrity of a competitive process. It means providing enough information for the public to understand that decisions are lawful, objective and defensible.

The second issue is the proposed abolition of the national tallying centre at Bomas of Kenya. This debate is not new. There are legitimate arguments about the role of constituency tallying centres, the transmission of results and the final declaration of presidential results. But the discussion should not be reduced to whether Bomas should remain or be abolished. The more important question is whether the entire results-management framework is verifiable, accountable and resistant to manipulation.

The Constitution and the Elections Act provide the legal framework within which presidential results are transmitted, tallied and declared. Any proposed changes must therefore be assessed against that framework, not simply adopted or rejected on political grounds. The IEBC should explain how results will move from polling stations to constituency and national levels, what safeguards will apply at each stage, and how political party agents, observers and the public can independently verify the process.

Kenya has painful experience with what happens when these safeguards fail, or when the public loses confidence in them. The 2007 General Election remains a sobering reminder. The Kriegler Commission identified serious defects in the counting, transmission and tallying of results, noting that the confusion surrounding the process contributed to the collapse of public confidence. The consequences were catastrophic. We cannot afford to repeat that experience.

There is an equally important question of the commission’s engagement with political stakeholders. The IEBC is an independent constitutional commission, not an institution answerable to political parties. Its independence must be protected. However, independence should never be confused with opacity or an unwillingness to listen. Political parties are stakeholders in the electoral process, and their concerns, whether well-founded or otherwise, deserve a fair hearing.

At the same time, political leaders must recognise that consultation is not an opportunity to dictate the commission’s decisions. The IEBC should not be arm-twisted by the government, the opposition or any other interest group. Its duty is to the Constitution and the Kenyan voter. It must engage all sides on equal terms, explain its decisions and resist pressure from whichever direction it comes.

The government and opposition may disagree on the procurement process, the tallying architecture and the commission’s preparedness. Such disagreements are part of democratic politics. But the IEBC must not allow its conduct to deepen those divisions or create the impression that it is more comfortable with one political side than another.

The commission still has an opportunity to rebuild confidence. It should reopen meaningful consultations, publish clear information on its preparedness, conclude procurement through a transparent and lawful process, and explain the safeguards underpinning the management of results.

The credibility of the 2027 election will not be determined only by what happens when Kenyans cast their ballots. It will be shaped by the decisions the IEBC makes today and by whether those decisions can withstand scrutiny from all sides.

An electoral commission does not have the luxury of being merely independent in law. It must be independent in conduct and visibly impartial in the eyes of the public. In a country with Kenya’s electoral history, anything less is an invitation to a crisis we should all be working to prevent.