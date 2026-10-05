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Childbirth: When NICU becomes an agonising wait of anxiety, prayers and fragile hope

Health & Science
 By Sylvia Wakhisi | 5h ago | 7 min read
 Mary Waithira Paul has gone through the NICU journey with her two babies.[ Sylvia Wakhisi]

When Dr. Laura Munyazi Mwangi went for an ultrasound at about 25 weeks of pregnancy, she expected reassurance that her unborn baby was growing well.

Instead, she received news that would turn the final weeks of her pregnancy into a race against time.

Doctors found that Laura had very little amniotic fluid and that her baby was severely growth-restricted. Further tests revealed placental insufficiency, meaning the placenta was no longer supplying the baby with enough oxygen and nutrients. They also detected reversed blood flow, a warning that the baby was struggling to survive inside the womb.

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