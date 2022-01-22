× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Home / Health & Science

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate at 4.9 per cent

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Sat,Jan 22 2022 17:34:58 EAT
By BETTY NJERU | Sat,Jan 22 2022 17:34:58 EAT

 

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe at Kiikaloh resort, Machakos. [John Muia, Standard]

Some three hundred people have tested positive for the coronavirus disease today from 6,072 samples conducted in the last 24 hours.

Kenya’s positivity rate is now 4.9 per cent with 320,138 confirmed cases and 3,183,057 cumulative cases conducted so far.

Three patients have succumbed to the coronavirus disease, according to the latest statistics from the Health Ministry.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“All are late deaths reported after conducting facility audit records in January,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement Saturday.

The Covid-19 death toll in the country now stands at 5,531.

Another 1,123 patients have also recovered from the disease, “with 1,001 discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 122 are from various health facilities across the country,” Kagwe said.

Total recoveries are now 289,547.

ALSO READ

Forty-six patients are in the ICU and one hundred and ninety-nineare on supplemental oxygen. Two patients are in the HDU.

Kenya has administered 11.5 million vaccines so far, with 18.6 per cent of the adult population fully vaccinated.

The Government says is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27.2 million. 

