× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo
Home / Health & Science

Covid-19 positivity rate at 29.6pc as Kenya records 1,020 new cases, 19 recoveries

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy MIRERI JUNIOR | Mon,Dec 20 2021 16:19:00 EAT
By MIRERI JUNIOR | Mon,Dec 20 2021 16:19:00 EAT

 

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says total recoveries now stand at 249,315 after 19 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. [File, Standard]

Kenya has recorded 1,020 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, from a sample of 3,444 raising the country's caseload to 264,727.

In a statement on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections take the country’s positivity rate to 29.6 per cent and cumulated tests conducted so far to 2,933,764.

Out of the new patients, 486 are male, whereas 534 are female, with the youngest carrier being a one-year-old child and the oldest aged 95.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Of the new cases, 114 are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans.

Distribution

In terms of counties distribution, Nairobi County recorded 669 cases Kiambu 122, Kajiado 42, Kericho 36, Nakuru 18, Tharaka Nithi 17, Kwale 13, Murang’a and Siaya 12 cases each, Meru and Laikipia 8 cases each, Homa Bay, Machakos, Kitui and Migori 7 cases each, Baringo and Kilifi 6 cases each, Garissa 4, Nyeri, Embu and Kakamega 3 cases each, Kisumu, Mombasa and Narok 2 cases each, Trans Nzoia, Kisii, Narok and Makueni 1 case each.

Kenya’s Covid-19 toll still stands at 5,353 after no death was reported from the virus in the last 24 hours.

ALSO READ

Total recoveries now stand at 249,315 after 19 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours with five from the Home-Based and Isolation care programme while 14 patients are from health facilities across the country.

Of the total recoveries, 201,154 are from the Home Based Isolation Care programme while 48,161 are from various hospitals countrywide.

Admitted

A total of 288 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 5,631 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Sixteen (16) patients are in the ICU, nine of them are on ventilatory support while another seven are on supplemental oxygen. No patients are on observation.

Another 61 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 57 of them in the general wards while four patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination

CS Kagwe said the ministry has so far administered 8,902,539 Covid-19 vaccines across the country.

Of these, 5,310,496 have been partially vaccinated while 3,592,043 have been fully vaccinated.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is 56.2 per cent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 13.2 per cent as the government works towards vaccinating 27, 246,033.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Covid-19 Vaccine Lockdown Curfew

Share this story
Diabetes: Insulin now an essential drug
Listing NCDs is a relief to Kenyans like 65-year-old Kahuho Mathai from Nyeri County, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

LATEST STORIES

Minimise carbon footprints, just have indoor holidays
Minimise carbon footprints, just have indoor holidays

Health & Science

By MACTILDA MBENYWE

.
RECOMMENDED
Minimise carbon footprints, just have indoor holidays

By MACTILDA MBENYWE | 17h ago

Minimise carbon footprints, just have indoor holidays
It’s me again, Lord: Preachers also a depressed lot

By ROSE MUKONYO | 8h ago

It’s me again, Lord: Preachers also a depressed lot
Ginger for motion sickness and other travel needs

By ROSE MUKONYO | 17h ago

Ginger for motion sickness and other travel needs
Death snatched my wife right before my eyes

By FAUSTINE LIPUKU LUKALE | 11h ago

Death snatched my wife right before my eyes
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC