× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo
Home / Health & Science

Rising Covid-19 numbers 'pointer to a fifth wave'

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy MERCY KAHENDA | Sun,Dec 19 2021 17:40:00 EAT
By MERCY KAHENDA | Sun,Dec 19 2021 17:40:00 EAT

 

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, Afya House. August 5, 2021. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The country is witnessing the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Kenyan scientists have warned.

Data by the Ministry of Health reveals a rise in infections in the past two weeks and experts have attributed surging cases to the more transmissible Omicron variant, failure to adhere to public health containment measures and the Delta variant that is still dominant.

Matilu Mwau, Deputy Director at Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri), said although Delta is still the most dominant variant, Omicron is more infectious and with time, it might be more widespread.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“The numbers have begun to rise and are rising steadily and convincingly. This translates to a fifth wave,” said Prof Mwau.

More than 7,000 positive cases have been reported in the country from December 4 to December 18, out of a sample size of 75,318.

Mwau said it is not clear on how long the fifth wave might last.

ALSO READ

 Clergy seek to be involved in Covid-19 vaccine drive

 Covid-19: Kenya records 1,372 new infections in last 24 hours

 Omicron more likely to reinfect than Delta, no milder -study

 Covid-19: Kenya reports 27 new Omicron cases as 2,169 test positive

 Current Flu, Covid-19 have similar symptoms, get tested

“I do not know how big the wave may be, I have mixed feelings about the wave, because there are so many front-line people who are vaccinated, but at the same time, Omicron is very infectious,” he said.

The researcher said those who are vaccinated are protected from serious illnesses and deaths, even from Omicron.

Even for Delta, he said those who were not vaccinated suffered and died more as compared to the vaccinated.

“People have to be extra vigilant during this holiday season. Those who have not been vaccinated should get the jab to keep themselves out of hospitals and prevent deaths. This is a chance to save lives,” said Mwau.

Kenya reported its first wave in August 2020, with an average of 700 cases and 14 deaths a day.

Three months later, the second wave was reported with an average of 21 deaths per day.

The third wave was reported in March this year when about 21 deaths were recorded per day.

A fourth wave was documented on July 1.

 

More than 7,000 positive cases have been reported in the country from December 4 to December 18. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Studies by Kemri Wellcome Trust published in July this year predicted that Delta variant could cause more deaths and hospitalisation.

Delta was documented to be 60 per cent more dominant than the Alpha variant. Deaths and hospitalisations linked to the Delta variant were predicted to be higher by the end of this year.

Other variants of the virus so far reported in the country are Alpha and Beta.

In an earlier interview, Acting Director-General in the Ministry of Health, Patrick Amoth, said the country could escape future waves of the disease if Kenyans observed the health protocols in place.

“Adhering to such measures can break the potential of a wave to develop,” Dr Amoth said. “We might have several waves in future because of mutation of the virus and new variants. This is part of evolution in biology of viruses.”

Mwau said the festive season may also contribute to a surge in infections due to massive travels and events that come with the season.

“People are already converging and travelling, an issue that might spread the virus more,” he said. “The memory of Kenyans and the society is challenged. We have quickly forgotten how to prevent infections. That forgetfulness is the one that will see the number of infections rise.”

Prof Mwau was, however, reluctant on whether it is time to roll out booster vaccines.

“Whereas science reveals that booster vaccines help boost immunity, the scientific finding should be put into policy to be relevant to Kenyans. At the moment, it has not been put, and it is not relevant for us to advise Kenyans to pick it,” he said, adding, “If we vaccinate all people, we could arrest the natural cause of the coronavirus, irrespective of variants that might come along the way.”

Kenya launched its vaccination drive on March 5, and has received about 23 million doses of various vaccines.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Covid-19 vaccine Omicron

Share this story
Diabetes: Insulin now an essential drug
Listing NCDs is a relief to Kenyans like 65-year-old Kahuho Mathai from Nyeri County, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.
Covid-19: Kenya records 1,372 new infections in last 24 hours
Total recoveries now stand at 249,296 after 74 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours

LATEST STORIES

Clergy seek to be involved in Covid-19 vaccine drive
Clergy seek to be involved in Covid-19 vaccine drive

Health & Science

By MERCY KAHENDA

.
RECOMMENDED
Clergy seek to be involved in Covid-19 vaccine drive

By MERCY KAHENDA | 18h ago

Clergy seek to be involved in Covid-19 vaccine drive
Covid-19: Kenya records 1,372 new infections in last 24 hours

By MIRERI JUNIOR | 19m ago

Covid-19: Kenya records 1,372 new infections in last 24 hours
I bled for three months after unsafe abortion using herbs

By MARION KITHI | 1d ago

I bled for three months after unsafe abortion using herbs
Omicron more likely to reinfect than Delta, no milder -study

By REUTERS | 1d ago

Omicron more likely to reinfect than Delta, no milder -study
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC