Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Home / Health & Science

KEMRI confirms Influenza outbreak in Kenya

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Thu,Dec 16 2021 14:14:17 EAT
By BETTY NJERU | Thu,Dec 16 2021 14:14:17 EAT

 A face mask that is protective against influenza. [iStockphoto]

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has confirmed an outbreak of Influenza in the country.

In an alert, Kemri said four out of 36 samples tested positive for Influenza A.

Influenza (Flu) is a common viral infection that can be deadly, especially to high-risk groups.

Medics say it attacks the lungs, nose, and throat.

Severe infections of Influenza A can be fatal.

Kemri has further advised Kenyans to observe the Covid-19 protocols as stipulated by the Health Ministry and urged for heightened vaccination.

Asked about the severity of the flu, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday said there was no cause for alarm yet.

“There are things we observe before we go into panic mode for instance the severity of the flu, hospitalization, and fatalities. So far the statistics we have do not point to a situation that should cause panic,” Kagwe assured. 

ALSO READ

 Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases

 Be more careful, Kagwe warns as Omicron lands

 Kenya confirms three cases of Omicron variant

 Omicron: No curfews, lockdowns for now

 ‘Diaspora visitors’ should have no Omicron, yellow fever

Over the last few days, several people have taken to social media to complain of acquiring flu-like symptoms.

This comes amid rising cases of Covid-19 and three confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the country.

Yesterday, Kenya reported 799 new infections out of 7,529 samples tested in a day, with a 10.6 per cent positivity rate. 

 

Influenza Influenza A Omicron Variant Omicron

Diabetes: Insulin now an essential drug
Listing NCDs is a relief to Kenyans like 65-year-old Kahuho Mathai from Nyeri County, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

State starts vaccine drive to stop children’s diseases
State starts vaccine drive to stop children’s diseases

Health & Science

By MERCY KAHENDA

.
