KEMRI confirms Influenza outbreak in Kenya

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has confirmed an outbreak of Influenza in the country.

In an alert, Kemri said four out of 36 samples tested positive for Influenza A.

Influenza (Flu) is a common viral infection that can be deadly, especially to high-risk groups.

Medics say it attacks the lungs, nose, and throat.

Severe infections of Influenza A can be fatal.

Kemri has further advised Kenyans to observe the Covid-19 protocols as stipulated by the Health Ministry and urged for heightened vaccination.

Asked about the severity of the flu, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday said there was no cause for alarm yet.

“There are things we observe before we go into panic mode for instance the severity of the flu, hospitalization, and fatalities. So far the statistics we have do not point to a situation that should cause panic,” Kagwe assured.

Over the last few days, several people have taken to social media to complain of acquiring flu-like symptoms.

This comes amid rising cases of Covid-19 and three confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the country.

Yesterday, Kenya reported 799 new infections out of 7,529 samples tested in a day, with a 10.6 per cent positivity rate.