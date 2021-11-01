× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo
Home / Health & Science

Covid-19: Over 3 million fully vaccinated as 201 test positive

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy MIRERI JUNIOR | Sun,Dec 12 2021 17:38:35 EAT
By MIRERI JUNIOR | Sun,Dec 12 2021 17:38:35 EAT

 

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says two patients are in the ICU, both of them on ventilatory support. [File, Standard]

Kenya has so far administered 8,169,739 Covid-19 vaccines across the country, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Of these, 4,918,051 have been partially vaccinated while 3,251,688 have been fully vaccinated.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is 57.3 per cent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 11.9 per cent as the government works towards vaccinating 27, 246,033.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Covid-19 numbers

Kenya also recorded 201 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, from a sample of4,011 raising the country's caseload to 256,335.

In a statement on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections take the country’s positivity rate to 5.0 per cent and cumulated tests conducted so far to 2,889,613.

Out of the new patients, 118 are male, whereas 83 are female, with the youngest carrier being an eight-month-old baby and the oldest aged 78.

ALSO READ

 Man sets out on 360km walk to hype Covid-19 jab

 Four die of Covid-19 as cases rise by 202

 Covid-19: Kenya vaccinates 125,248 people, the highest in a day

 Not yet vaccinated? Some 13 million Covid jabs up for grabs

 Omicron: Doctors say those vaccinated have greater protection

Of the new cases, 44 are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans.

Distribution

In terms of counties distribution, Nairobi County recorded 119 cases, Mombasa 31, Trans Nzoia and Kiambu 10 cases each, Machakos 9, Nakuru 6, Kajiado 4, Meru 3, Kisumu and Kwale 2 cases each, Baringo, Bungoma, Kakamega, Kilifi and Nyeri 1 case each.

Kenya’s Covid-19 toll rose to 5,348 after two deaths were reported from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Total recoveries now stand at 248,515 after four patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours all from the Home-Based and Isolation care programme.

Of the total recoveries, 200,536 are from the Home Based Isolation Care programme while 47,979 are from various hospitals countrywide.

Admitted

A total of 188 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 834 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Two (2) patients are in the ICU and both of them are on ventilatory support. No patients are on observation.

Another 49 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 48 of them in the general wards while one patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Related Topics
Covid-19 ICU admission Ministry of Health

Share this story
Village maternity centre eases mothers' agony
At least 65 per cent of women deliver in health facilities, with maternal mortality at 691 per 100,000 live births.

LATEST STORIES

Man sets out on 360km walk to hype Covid-19 jab
Man sets out on 360km walk to hype Covid-19 jab

Health & Science

By CHRISTOPHER KIPSANG

.
RECOMMENDED
Man sets out on 360km walk to hype Covid-19 jab

By CHRISTOPHER KIPSANG | 7h ago

Man sets out on 360km walk to hype Covid-19 jab
Four die of Covid-19 as cases rise by 202

By BETTY NJERU | 1d ago

Four die of Covid-19 as cases rise by 202
Covid-19: Kenya vaccinates 125,248 people, the highest in a day

By BETTY NJERU | 1d ago

Covid-19: Kenya vaccinates 125,248 people, the highest in a day
Why battered men would rather turn to prayers than go to the police

By ERIC ABUGA | 3d ago

Why battered men would rather turn to prayers than go to the police
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC