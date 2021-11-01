Covid-19: Over 3 million fully vaccinated as 201 test positive

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says two patients are in the ICU, both of them on ventilatory support. [File, Standard]

Kenya has so far administered 8,169,739 Covid-19 vaccines across the country, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Of these, 4,918,051 have been partially vaccinated while 3,251,688 have been fully vaccinated.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is 57.3 per cent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 11.9 per cent as the government works towards vaccinating 27, 246,033.

Kenya also recorded 201 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, from a sample of4,011 raising the country's caseload to 256,335.

In a statement on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections take the country’s positivity rate to 5.0 per cent and cumulated tests conducted so far to 2,889,613.

Out of the new patients, 118 are male, whereas 83 are female, with the youngest carrier being an eight-month-old baby and the oldest aged 78.

Of the new cases, 44 are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans.

Distribution

In terms of counties distribution, Nairobi County recorded 119 cases, Mombasa 31, Trans Nzoia and Kiambu 10 cases each, Machakos 9, Nakuru 6, Kajiado 4, Meru 3, Kisumu and Kwale 2 cases each, Baringo, Bungoma, Kakamega, Kilifi and Nyeri 1 case each.

Kenya’s Covid-19 toll rose to 5,348 after two deaths were reported from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Total recoveries now stand at 248,515 after four patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours all from the Home-Based and Isolation care programme.

Of the total recoveries, 200,536 are from the Home Based Isolation Care programme while 47,979 are from various hospitals countrywide.

Admitted

A total of 188 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 834 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Two (2) patients are in the ICU and both of them are on ventilatory support. No patients are on observation.

Another 49 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 48 of them in the general wards while one patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).