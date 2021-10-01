KMPDU: Suspend Kemsa redundancy to pave way for further engagement

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union has criticised the notice of potential redundancy sent by the Kemsa Board today.

The KMPDU statement's signed by secretary-general Davji Atellah said the purported restructuring should be suspended to allow for further engagement of unions and professional associations.

Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) has ordered all non-core staff to work from home, following a directive to have all employees sacked over graft-related issues.

Kemsa chairperson Mary Chao Mwadime has said that the employees will work from home, for a period of 30 days.

“As per the General Notice Letters issued, all non-core staff members have been released to work from home as necessary consultations progress,” Mwadime stated.

She added that the core operating teams under a caretaker management team, have been notified, appointed, and mobilised to ensure smooth operation.

“The board confirms that the necessary interventions have been put in place to avoid undue disruptions to service delivery and day to day operations,” she added.

The action has been taken following animosity at the largest medical supply entity, over graft-related issues. Although Mwadime has maintained that the action is aimed at enhancing reforms, to strengthen Universal Health Coverage (UHC) delivery.

Mwadime said for a smooth supply of medical supplies across the country, the entity has engaged National Youth Service (NYS) and other government employees.

The non-core staff includes managers, assistant managers, messengers, clerks, supervisors, tea girls, and cleaners among other employees.

KMPDU further added that the Kemsa Board needs to move with speed to eliminate wastage as documented in the report of the Auditor General on Kemsa for the year ended June 30, 2019.

Atellah called for a probe into the Sh419 million project funds that were not accounted for, Sh76.5 million spent on the construction of the Kemsa ultramodern warehouse, Sh63.6 million legal fees, and Sh17.2 million paid as allowances to members of the tender evaluation committees.

Kemsa called for the immediate employment of more pharmacists to forestall further wastage.

