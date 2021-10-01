× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Home / Health & Science

KMPDU: Suspend Kemsa redundancy to pave way for further engagement

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy JAEL MBOGA | Thu,Nov 04 2021 18:57:42 EAT
By JAEL MBOGA | Thu,Nov 04 2021 18:57:42 EAT

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union has criticised the notice of potential redundancy sent by the Kemsa Board today.

The KMPDU statement's signed by secretary-general Davji Atellah said the purported restructuring should be suspended to allow for further engagement of unions and professional associations.

Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) has ordered all non-core staff to work from home, following a directive to have all employees sacked over graft-related issues.

Kemsa chairperson Mary Chao Mwadime has said that the employees will work from home, for a period of 30 days.

“As per the General Notice Letters issued, all non-core staff members have been released to work from home as necessary consultations progress,” Mwadime stated.

She added that the core operating teams under a caretaker management team, have been notified, appointed, and mobilised to ensure smooth operation.

“The board confirms that the necessary interventions have been put in place to avoid undue disruptions to service delivery and day to day operations,” she added.

 Massive sackings feared at KEMSA

 Court throws out laws limiting top jobs to doctors

 Doctors should be consulted, their voices heard

The action has been taken following animosity at the largest medical supply entity, over graft-related issues. Although Mwadime has maintained that the action is aimed at enhancing reforms, to strengthen Universal Health Coverage (UHC) delivery.

Mwadime said for a smooth supply of medical supplies across the country, the entity has engaged National Youth Service (NYS) and other government employees.

The non-core staff includes managers, assistant managers, messengers, clerks, supervisors, tea girls, and cleaners among other employees.

KMPDU further added that the Kemsa Board needs to move with speed to eliminate wastage as documented in the report of the Auditor General on Kemsa for the year ended June 30, 2019.

Atellah called for a probe into the Sh419 million project funds that were not accounted for, Sh76.5 million spent on the construction of the Kemsa ultramodern warehouse, Sh63.6 million legal fees, and Sh17.2 million paid as allowances to members of the tender evaluation committees.

Kemsa called for the immediate employment of more pharmacists to forestall further wastage.

Village maternity centre eases mothers' agony
At least 65 per cent of women deliver in health facilities, with maternal mortality at 691 per 100,000 live births.

Sickle cell: A painful, costly disease
Sickle cell: A painful, costly disease

Health & Science

By MERCY KAHENDA

.
Sickle cell: A painful, costly disease

By MERCY KAHENDA | 10h ago

Sickle cell: A painful, costly disease
