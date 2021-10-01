× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Home / Health & Science

Covid-19:Positivity rate at 2.7 per cent as 149 test positive

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy JAEL MBOGA | Thu,Nov 04 2021 17:19:03 EAT
By JAEL MBOGA | Thu,Nov 04 2021 17:19:03 EAT

Some 149 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 5,500.

The positivity rate is now at 2.7 per cent. Of the cases, 148 are Kenyans except for one foreigner. Seventy-five are women and 74 are men.

As of yesterday, a total of 5,482,089 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Of these, 3,744,710 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,737,379.

A statement from the Health ministry said the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 43.6 per cent.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 6.4 per cent. The government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

The youngest is a seven-year-old child while the oldest is 98 years. The Health ministry said the total confirmed positive cases are now 253,661 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,724,372.

In terms of county distribution; Kitui was 49, Nairobi 41, Nakuru 9, Trans Nzoia 7, Busia 5, Kisii 5, Meru 5, Isiolo 4, Makueni 3, Kakamega 3, and Bomet 2.

Today 131 patients have recovered from the disease with 103 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme, while 28 are from various health facilities countrywide.

The total recoveries now stand at 247,156 of whom 199,651 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 47,505 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, 14 patients have succumbed to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,296. 

A total of 426 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,151 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

Thirty-two patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Covid-19 Kenya Health

Village maternity centre eases mothers' agony
At least 65 per cent of women deliver in health facilities, with maternal mortality at 691 per 100,000 live births.

