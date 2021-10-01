× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo
Home / Health & Science

Questions Kenyan nurses failed in search of UK jobs

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy JAEL MBOGA AND WILLS OKETCH | Wed,Oct 27 2021 20:03:31 EAT
By JAEL MBOGA AND WILLS OKETCH | Wed,Oct 27 2021 20:03:31 EAT

 

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in Nairobi on October 4, 2021. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Kenyan nurses have come under the spotlight for having failed an English test.

Speaking in Mombasa on Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said out of 300 health workers who took the English test, only 10 passed.

Some of the questions in the English proficiency test are listed below.

The SLC Online English Test gives an indication of one’s current level of English and how it maps against the Common European Framework of Reference used to describe language ability.

Nurses had 20 minutes to complete 60 multiple choice questions, which included:

1.       My teacher ______ from the United Kingdom.

A. are

B. is

C. am

D. be

2.       What’s _______ name?

A. –

B. his

C. him

D. he

3.       My friend _______ in London.

A. living

B. Live

C. Lives

D. Is live

4.       Where _______?

A. works Tom

B. Tom works

C. Tom does work

D. does Tom work

5.       I _______ coffee.

A. no like

B. not like

C. like don’t

D. don’t like

The nurses were part of a programme that the government had negotiated for clinical workers for job exports.

It would involve working with the UK’s National Health Service and coming back to Kenya afterward.

CS Kagwe was speaking during the Kenya Clinical Officers Association scientific conference.

In July, Britain agreed to hire 20,000 Kenyan nurses. According to the agreement between the two countries, the nurses will be employed on a three-year contract, with a salary of Sh450,000 a month.

But yesterday, Kagwe said many of them might miss the lucrative offer for their failure to pass the basic proficiency tests.

“Our failure rate, particularly in English, is extremely high. We sent 300 people through the English exams. Only 10 passed,” said Kagwe at the PrideInn Paradise Hotel, Mombasa, during the opening of the Kenya Clinical Officers Association annual scientific conference.

Kagwe asked training institutions to offer quality education to meet global standards.

“We must set standards so that we are sure that there is no exam anywhere on earth that a clinical officer trained in Kenya can fail.”

He said the government will continue to negotiate with other nations to get more jobs, adding that talks with some governments in the Middle East and Europe for the export of clinical officers were ongoing.

“We are sending our health workers after having satisfied our own market,” Kagwe said. “The dignity of getting a job and the pride that comes with working is something that we cannot deny our people.”

Additional reporting by Ronald Bett

Related Topics
UK Jobs Kenyan Nurses Failed English

Share this story
Village maternity centre eases mothers' agony
At least 65 per cent of women deliver in health facilities, with maternal mortality at 691 per 100,000 live births.

LATEST STORIES

Malaria burden in Kenya drops by two percent on dose uptake
Malaria burden in Kenya drops by two percent on dose uptake

Health & Science

By ROSE MUKONYO

.
RECOMMENDED
Malaria burden in Kenya drops by two percent on dose uptake

By ROSE MUKONYO | 4h ago

Malaria burden in Kenya drops by two percent on dose uptake
99 people test positive for Covid-19 in Kenya today in the last 24 hours

By JAEL MBOGA | 2h ago

99 people test positive for Covid-19 in Kenya today in the last 24 hours
Rise in human bird flu cases in China shows risk of fast-changing variants: experts

By REUTERS | 1d ago

Rise in human bird flu cases in China shows risk of fast-changing variants: experts
Ministry reveals top counties in vaccination exercise

By WINFREY OWINO | 1d ago

Ministry reveals top counties in vaccination exercise
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC