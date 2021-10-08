Covid-19: 254 patients recover, 170 test positive

A patient receives the Covid-19 jab at Kakamega County Referral Hospital. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

A total of 254 patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease, according to the latest statistics from the Health Ministry.

“Two hundred and sixteen patients were discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while thirty-eight are from various health facilities countrywide,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement Friday.

Kenya has now registered 243,591 recoveries.

Covid 19 Time Series

This, on a day that one hundred and seventy people have tested positive for the disease, from 6,162 samples conducted in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is now 2.8 per cent, with 250,898 total confirmed cases and 2,598,772 tests conducted so far.

One person has also succumbed to the disease, having been reported after conducting facility record audits in October.

Kenya’s Covid-19 death toll is now 5,179.

“A total of 841 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,833 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. Fifty-one patients are in the ICU,” the CS added.

“Another 282 patients are separately on supplemental and eight in High Dependency Unit (HDU).”

As at October 8, 2021, Kenya has administered 4,111,317 vaccines, and only 3.7 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated.