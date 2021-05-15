Kenya’s Covid-19 death toll crosses 3,000
HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Sat,May 15 2021 19:05:20 EATBy BETTY NJERU | Sat,May 15 2021 19:05:20 EAT
Kenya now has 163,379 confirmed cases of Covid-19, after two hundred and sixty-seven more people tested positive for the disease today.
The Health Ministry says it conducted some 4,436 samples in the last 24 hours, leading to a 6.0 per cent positivity rate, a notable decline from yesterday.
The country has also posted fifty-seven recoveries, 34 being from the Home Based Care programme while twenty-three have been discharged from various health facilities.
Covid 19 Time Series
“Total recoveries now stand at 113,489 of whom 82,484 are from Home Based Care and Isolation, while 31,005 are from various health facilities,” the ministry said Saturday.
Another 25 people have died of Covid-19. According to the Mutahi-Kagwe led ministry, eight of the deaths occurred on diverse dates within the last one month and 17 are deaths reported after conducting facility record audits.
Kenya’s Covid-19 death toll is now 3,001.
The Health Ministry also noted that a total of 1,030 patients are currently admitted in health facilities countrywide, while 4,813 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Eight deaths, 184 recoveries reported
Covid-19: Kenya records 334 cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours
As schools reopen, just know Covid-19 is now airborne
39 frontline workers die of Covid-19
“117 patients are in the ICU, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 73 on supplemental oxygen. Twenty-one patients are under observation.”
On matters vaccination, 933,826 people have so far received the Covid-19 jab.
Take a survey
Related Topics
LATEST STORIES
-
Kenya still has fewer men than women in nursing: Here is why
Health & Science
By GARDY CHACHA
-
Covid-19: Eight deaths, 184 recoveries reported
Health & Science
By BETTY NJERU
-
Shortage of midwives puts women, newborns at risk
Health & Science
By STANDARD TEAM
-
Nakuru doctors perform historic neck tumour surgery on four-year-old boy
Health & Science
By MERCY KAHENDA