Kenya’s Covid-19 death toll crosses 3,000

ICU crank beds seen at Ngara Health Centre. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya now has 163,379 confirmed cases of Covid-19, after two hundred and sixty-seven more people tested positive for the disease today.

The Health Ministry says it conducted some 4,436 samples in the last 24 hours, leading to a 6.0 per cent positivity rate, a notable decline from yesterday.

The country has also posted fifty-seven recoveries, 34 being from the Home Based Care programme while twenty-three have been discharged from various health facilities.

Covid 19 Time Series

“Total recoveries now stand at 113,489 of whom 82,484 are from Home Based Care and Isolation, while 31,005 are from various health facilities,” the ministry said Saturday.

Another 25 people have died of Covid-19. According to the Mutahi-Kagwe led ministry, eight of the deaths occurred on diverse dates within the last one month and 17 are deaths reported after conducting facility record audits.

Kenya’s Covid-19 death toll is now 3,001.

The Health Ministry also noted that a total of 1,030 patients are currently admitted in health facilities countrywide, while 4,813 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

“117 patients are in the ICU, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 73 on supplemental oxygen. Twenty-one patients are under observation.”

On matters vaccination, 933,826 people have so far received the Covid-19 jab.