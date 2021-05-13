× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Children's Health
Men's Health
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Standard Logo HEALTH
Health & Science

Nakuru doctors perform historic neck tumour surgery on four-year-old boy

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy MERCY KAHENDA | Thu,May 13 2021 22:41:20 EAT
By MERCY KAHENDA | Thu,May 13 2021 22:41:20 EAT

 A team of multidisciplinary doctors at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital operate on a four-year-old boy who had the rare glomus vagale tumour [Courtesy]

Doctors at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital have successfully removed a rare abnormal growth in the neck of a four-year-old boy.

First of its kind, the surgery was carried out by a multidisciplinary team of doctors to remove the Glomus Vagale tumour, a growth on one of the nerves on a risky part of the neck.

The minor’s father, Kiuka Domongolui, from West Pokot County said his son, Lopeyok Chesirwen, developed breathing and feeding difficulties a year ago but could not get basic medical attention.

"It feels good to see my son breathe without difficulties. This condition had given me sleepless nights, from the time he developed it,” said Mr Domongolui.

The complex surgery led by Dr Michael Situma, an Ear, Nose, Throat, Head and Neck Surgeon at the facility and a team of anaesthesiologists, took over five hours to remove the 16-centimetre-long tumour. It was located deep into the neck and adversely affected the vagus nerve responsible for controlling functions like swallowing, breathing and the vocal cords. 

Dr Situma noted Glomus Vagale tumours occur due to abnormal growth of cells that form from a specific type of nerve cell, commonly in the head and neck.

 The complex surgery took over five hours [Courtesy]

"Delay in seeking treatment made the surgery more complex,” explained Dr Situma. 

“The tumour had spread to other vital organs in the neck but a well-equipped theatre made the surgery a success," he added. 

ALSO READ

 Faster and cheaper cancer diagnosis available soon

Nakuru County Medical Superintendent, Dr Aisha Maina, said the facility has been receiving complex referral cases from neighbouring counties due to its improved service delivery.

Nakuru Level Five Hospital serves Nakuru, Bomet, Kericho, Samburu, Laikipia, Nyandarua and Narok counties.

"We are pleased that due to a team of dedicated health professionals, we can perform complex surgeries locally. It calls on trust among patients," said Dr Maina, adding that the County has for the last three years invested heavily in infrastructural upgrade and specialised training of its medics. 

The surgery was a learning experience for Higher Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery students Joseph Omondi and Amos Lang'at from the Kenya Medical Training College - Nakuru Campus who said they had only been reading about such surgeries from medical books.

 

Nakuru Level Five Hospital Surgery Glomus Vagale Tumour

