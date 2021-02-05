Covid-19: 195 positives, three deaths

195 people have tested positive for the coronavirus today, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) says.

This is from a 5,859 sample size conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing the national tally to 101,534 total cases.

The Health Ministry has also announced one hundred and twenty-five Covid-19 recoveries.

“80 are from various health facilities while forty-five are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care,” CS Kagwe said.

Covid 19 Time Series

The country’s total recoveries now stand at 84,268.

Some three patients have however succumbed to the disease on Friday, pushing the death toll to 1,776.

Kgawe further announced that there are 401 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,419 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

“27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 of whom are on ventilatory support and eleven on supplementary oxygen.”

Some seventeen patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 12 in the general wards and five in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Cases per county distribution are as follows:

Nairobi 140, Kiambu 8, Turkana 6, Machakos 6, Mombasa 5, Embu 5, Kisumu 5, Nakuru 3, Kajiado 3, Garissa 3, Nyeri 3, Laikipia 2, Kilifi 2, Makueni, Kisii, Siaya, and Trans Nzoia counties with one case each.