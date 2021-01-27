Covid-19: 130 test positive as 66 recover

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Another 130 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says.

On Wednesday, his ministry reported conducting 4,918 tests in the last 24 hours, to push the national tally to 100, 323.

Cumulatively, some 1, 167,409 tests have been conducted since March last year.

Of the new cases, CS Kagwe said that one hundred and fifteen persons are Kenyans, while thirty are foreigners. Eighty-eight are men while 52 are women.

Additionally, 66 patients have recovered from the disease today, pushing recoveries to 83, 691.

Covid 19 Time Series

42 are from the home-based care while 24 are from our various facilities,” Kagwe said.

Kenya has also lost one patient to the disease, rasising the death toll to 1,751.

The CS added that some 489 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,353 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

“28 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen, while one patient is under observation.

Another 17 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 12 admitted in the general wards and five in the High Dependency Unit.

County Distribution of cases is as follows:

Nairobi-66

Taita Taveta-18

Mombasa-9

Nakuru and Narok counties with 6 cases each

Siaya, Uasin Gishu, Kiambu, Kisii counties- four cases each

Kilifi 2

Kisumu, Bungoma, Busia, Kajiado, Kakamega, Nyamira, and Nyandarua with a case each.

This as the world records over 100 million Covid cases today.

According to Reuters, almost 1.3 per cent of the world’s population has now been infected with COVID-19 and more than 2.1 million people have died.