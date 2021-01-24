x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

UK has 77 cases of South African Covid variant, minister says

Health & Science - By Reuters | January 24th 2021 at 02:42:42 GMT +0300

People walk past shops and market stalls, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in east London, Britain, January 23, 2021.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday that 77 cases of the South African variant of COVID-19 had been found in the United Kingdom, all of them connected to travel from South Africa and under close observation.

Hancock also said there was a very low number of cases of the Brazilian variant, 9 at the latest count, and those were also being closely monitored.

“There are 77 known cases of the South African variant here in the UK,” Hancock said on BBC television.

“They are under very close observation, and we have enhanced contact tracing to do everything we possibly can to stop them from spreading,” he said, adding that all the known cases were people who had travelled from South Africa or had contact with someone else who had done so.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Covid-19 South Africa UK
Previous Article
Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows

Top Stories

What you need to know ahead of the vaccine rollout
Health & Science - By Peter Theuri

Covid-19: Kenya records 136 new cases as 176 recover
Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur

Hospital swamped as patient numbers swell
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Covid-19 cases to shoot up in March
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Covid-19: 129 new infections in the last 24 hours, no deaths
Health & Science - By Vincent Kejitan

Latest Stories

What you need to know ahead of the vaccine rollout
Health & Science - By Peter Theuri

Hospital swamped as patient numbers swell
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Covid-19: 129 new infections in the last 24 hours, no deaths
Health & Science - By Vincent Kejitan

Covid-19 cases to shoot up in March
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

NMS recruits 600 nurses as it prepares to open four hospitals
Health & Science - By Josephat Thiong'o

139 test Covid-19 positive as cases near 100,000
Health & Science - By Betty Njeru

Covid-19: Three dead as 186 test positive
Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur

Africa's COVID-19 case fatality rate surpasses global level
Health & Science - By Reuters

We'll go on with strike, healthcare workers say
Health & Science - By Anyango Otieno and Kirsten Kanja

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Or Login With Your Standard Account
Support independent journalism
×
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in