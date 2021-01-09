Covid-19 cases up by 230

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe [File, Standard]

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Kenya are inching closer to 100,000 after 230 more people tested positive for the disease today.

In a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the Ministry had tested 6,515 samples in the last 24 hours.

There are now 98, 184 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 1,088,378 cumulative tests since the first case was confirmed in March last year.

Two hundred and twenty-one of the new cases are Kenyans while nine are foreigners.

One hundred and fifty-two of those are men, and 78 are women.

Covid 19 Time Series

According to the latest statistics, the youngest is a two-year-old while the oldest is 77 years.

Kagwe further added that another 137 patients have recovered from the disease pushing the tally to 80,808.

“127 were under the home-based care program, while 10 have been discharged from various hospitals,” the CS said.

One person succumbed to the disease on Saturday, raising the death toll to 1,704.

“Currently, there are 664 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 1,961 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 31 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen,” he said.

One patient is under observation.

“Another 10 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit,” he added.

Nairobi County is once again leading with the highest number of positives at 77, followed by Taita Taveta with 36 cases, Kiambu 20, Busia 19, Kisumu 12, Meru 11, Uasin Gishu and Kilifi with ten cases each.