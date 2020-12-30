Covid-19: 819 patients recover as Kenya records 112 new cases

Kenya has recorded 112 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours raising the country's total caseload to 96,251.

In a statement sent to media houses by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said the new cases are from 3,327 samples which push the country's cumulative tests to 1,041,679.

In terms of gender, 69 are male and 43 are female while the youngest case is three-year-old and the oldest is aged 84.

Of the new cases, 98 are Kenyans while 14 are foreigners.

Covid 19 Time Series

On a positive note, 816 patients recovered with 798 from the home-based care programme while 18 were discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 78,475.

However, Kagwe said two patients have succumbed to the disease bringing Kenya’s fatalities since March to 1,667.

A total of 667 are admitted in various health facilities while 3, 214 are in the Home-based Isolation.

Thirty patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of which 16 are on ventilatory support while 12 are on supplemental oxygen with 2 being on observation.

Separately, another 23 patients are in the supplementary Oxygen, of whom 23 are general wards while 2are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Distribution

In counties’ distribution, Nairobi leads with 53 cases, Mombasa 23, Kakamega 7, Bungoma 7, Kilifi 7, Kajiado 2, Lamu 2, Kisumu 2, Busia 2, Nyeri 1, Siaya 1, Kwale 1, Machakos 1, Nakuru 1, Kiambu and Uasin Gishu 1.

In Nairobi’s sub-counties, the 53 cases are from Lang’ata (9), Kibra and Westlands (5) cases each, Dagoretti North (4), Embakasi West, Kamkunji, Makadara and Roysambu (3) cases each, Embakasi East, Embakasi North, Kasarani, Mathare and Starehe (2) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi South, and Ruaraka (1) case each.

In Mombasa, the 23 cases are from Mvita (19) and Changamwe, Kisauni, Likoni and Nyali (1) case each.

In Kilifi, all the 7 cases are from Kilifi North (6) and Kaloleni (1).

In Kakamega, the 7 cases are from Lurambi (4) and Mumias West (3).

In Bungoma, all the 7 cases are from Kanduyi

In Kajiado, the 2 cases are from Kajiado North (1) and Loitokitok (1).