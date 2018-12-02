Equipment leasing scheme akin to Anglo Leasing scam, says Wetang’ula

| Published Sun, December 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 1st 2018 at 22:08 GMT +3

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula has likened the medical equipment leasing scheme to the Anglo Leasing scandal.

Speaking at a funds drive in aid of the construction of a secondary school at Namuduru Primary School in Funyula Constituency, the senator claimed that some people colluded with officials in the Ministry of Health to buy substandard medical equipment that were later leased to counties. He noted that counties were being deducted Sh200 million annually to pay for the equipment they received.

“How can you lease wooden chairs, trolleys, disposable hand gloves, hand wash towels and single use syringes to counties and deduct Sh200 million every financial year to pay for them?” posed Mr Wetang’ula.

He wondered why all counties were being deducted millions every financial year for cheap equipment that would have otherwise been purchased by governors at a lower cost.

The senator added: ”It makes no sense that some hospitals do not have drugs but the Ministry of Health leased them trolleys. We therefore want to see heads of those who rolled out fraudulent leasing of medical equipment to counties to roll.”

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong’ said that equipment delivered to the Radiology and Renal Unit at the Busia Referral Hospital are no longer functional due to high cost of running them.

“I was under pressure to sign for the equipment, I did not know their cost,” said Ojaamong’.

He said at first, counties were supposed to pay Sh90 million a year but it jumped to Sh200 million. “The equipment are too expensive, we would have bought them at fair prices,” said the governor.

Wetang’ula asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to crack the whip on individuals who imported maize and delivered to NCPB at the expense of the local farmers.

He claimed that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Directorate of Criminal Investigation, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution and the Auditor General have failed to support Uhuru’s war on graft.

“We must ensure that investigative bodies act independently to pass judgment without looking over their shoulders,” said Wetang’ula.