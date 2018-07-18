Hospital stuck with unidentified patient Previous Story
Three-year-old girl who had seven needles in her body discharged

By Silah Koskei and Iresheel Shanzu | Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 17th 2018 at 23:02 GMT +3
A three-year-old girl who had seven needles in her body has been discharged following a successful surgery.

The girl had been taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) on May 1, after doctors at Kapenguria conducted an X-Ray and found needles lodged in her body.

Hospital Chief Executive Officer Wilson Aruasa yesterday said the girl had been discharged and was at a children’s home in Kitale, Trans Nzoia.

Dr Aruasa said a successful operation was conducted on May 5, to remove the needles after the child complained of abdominal pains for a whole year.

Aruasa had initially said the child would be discharged after her safety was guaranteed.

The facility said they waived Sh103,000 medical bill that accrued during her admission.

“Safety and security of children is a societal collective responsibility,” said Aruasa.

