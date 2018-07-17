Woman loses hand over being barren Next Story
Three months baby whose leg was cut off paid Sh6 million Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Health

Eye patients urged to seek diagnosis

By Erick Abuga | Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 16th 2018 at 22:40 GMT +3
An optometrist checks a patient's eye at Kisii Primary School on 15/7/2018. [Sammy Omingo/standard]

Residents have been warned against using over-the-counter medicines to treat eye problems.

Instead, Dan Kiage, an ophthalmologist at the Kisii Eye Hospital, urged them to seek a diagnosis for their conditions.

He said many patients ended up treating conditions they were not suffering from.

Dr Kiage, who spoke during a medical camp on Sunday said, cases of blindness due to diabetes were on the rise in the area because many patients were not seeking the right treatment.

"Cataracts are also a major cause of blindness. It is usually prevalent in dry and overcrowded areas. Many people don't have such information because they don't seek the correct treatment," said Kiage.

He added: “It is sad that once the nerve has been damaged, it leads to irreversible blindness. However, if detected early, it can be treated.” Kiage said almost half of people aged above 60 years suffer from problems related to cataracts. “We need to eradicate blindness in this region but this can be done only if people seek treatment in good time,” Kiage said.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

Kisumu International Lions Club, Jain Social Group (JSG) and Scope International sponsored the camp.

RELATED TOPICS:
eye medication
Eye patients
blindness
diagnosis
diabetes

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited