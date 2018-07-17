Eye patients urged to seek diagnosis

| Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 16th 2018 at 22:40 GMT +3

An optometrist checks a patient's eye at Kisii Primary School on 15/7/2018. [Sammy Omingo/standard]

Residents have been warned against using over-the-counter medicines to treat eye problems.

Instead, Dan Kiage, an ophthalmologist at the Kisii Eye Hospital, urged them to seek a diagnosis for their conditions.

He said many patients ended up treating conditions they were not suffering from.

Dr Kiage, who spoke during a medical camp on Sunday said, cases of blindness due to diabetes were on the rise in the area because many patients were not seeking the right treatment.

"Cataracts are also a major cause of blindness. It is usually prevalent in dry and overcrowded areas. Many people don't have such information because they don't seek the correct treatment," said Kiage.

He added: “It is sad that once the nerve has been damaged, it leads to irreversible blindness. However, if detected early, it can be treated.” Kiage said almost half of people aged above 60 years suffer from problems related to cataracts. “We need to eradicate blindness in this region but this can be done only if people seek treatment in good time,” Kiage said.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

Kisumu International Lions Club, Jain Social Group (JSG) and Scope International sponsored the camp.