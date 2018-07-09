Counties to address language barrier between Cuban doctors and residents

| Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 8th 2018 at 19:50 GMT +3

West Pokot County Governor John Lonyangapuo during the interview at Kapenguria yesterday. (Peter Ochieng, Standard)

Cuban doctors deployed to various counties could face language barrier in serving rural communities.

Nandi and West Pokot county have already identified the challenge and are working on measures to address the issue to ensure ease in communication.

In Nandi County, two doctors deployed to the area will be assisted to be versed with the local Nandi dialect as well as the Kiswahili, same as in West Pokot County so they can serve residents with ease.

West Pokot county government plans to hire interpreters who will help the two Cuban doctors during treatment of patients.

Governor Professor John Lonyangapuo (pictured) noted that many patients normally explain their conditions in Pokot languageand it will be a challenge for the Cuban doctors to understand what patients are suffering from.

Prof Lonyangapuo said the county government was making plans for interpreters who would work with the doctors to help them understand them especially those from rural areas and the aged.

“There are residents who do not understand English and we are laying out plans for translators who will work alongside these doctors for effective service delivery,” he said.

His Nandi counterpart Stephen Sang revealed that the county was in the process of hiring a Nandi and Swahili language tutor to orientate the Spanish speaking doctors into the local languages.

“Cuba is celebrated in terms of providing world class medical services; as Nandi, we highly support the move to hire doctors from Cuba,” said Sang.

Sang spoke last week when he received Dr Clara Isaac (family physician) and Dr Dayana Fernandez (radiologist) who also toured the Kapsabet County Referral Hospital.

