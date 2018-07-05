Embu Level 5 Hospital to conduct kidney transplants despite patient's death

| Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 4th 2018 at 19:20 GMT +3

Embu Governor Martin Wambora (left) watches as a kidney transplant is being conducted at the Embu Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital on Thursday. (Joseph Muchiri, Standard)

The Embu County government says Embu Level 5 Hospital will continue to conduct kidney transplants despite the death of a patient last month.

Governor Martin Wambora said the incident had not dampened doctors' spirits to operate on 30 patients on a waiting list.

On June 21, specialists from the Embu and Moi Teaching and Referral hospitals operated on Anthony Njiru, a teacher at Karurumo Primary School.

He died of complications a few hours later. Speaking for the first time about the sad turn of events, yesterday, Wambora said they would buy modern equipment to transform the hospital into a specialised facility.

Chief Health Officer Grace Kombuthi, who was speaking during Njiru's burial, noted there were 101 patients undergoing dialysis at the hospital.

She urged residents to support the hospital's efforts to become a centre of excellence, adding that the doctors had done their best and it had been everyone's wish that Njiru would recover.

Kenya National Union of Teachers Embu branch Executive Secretary Josphat Kathumi eulogised Njiru as a hardworking teacher.