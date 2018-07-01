Reduce chances of prostate cancer by simple diet tweaks

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 30th 2018 at 23:12 GMT +3

In Kenya, cancer is the third highest cause of deaths with an estimated 39,000 new cases every year. Prostate cancer takes the lead among men.

1. A plant-based diet

Although there is no single food that can prevent any form of cancer, increased consumption of plant-based foods has been linked to reduced cancer risk. Plant-based foods are a great source of anti-oxidants and phytonutrients which work as a defense mechanism against free radicals which would otherwise destroy healthy cells increasing the risk of chronic illness likes cancer.

World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends consumption of at least 400 grams of fruits and vegetables per day to reduce the risk of non-communicable illnesses such as cancer, heart diseases, diabetes and obesity.

2. Lose excess weight

Overweight and obese men have an increased risk of prostate cancer compared to lean men. Obesity also increases the risk of recurrence and faster progression of prostate cancer.

3. Reduce consumption of red meat

Excessive consumption of red meat has been linked to increased risk of various types of cancer including prostate cancer. Roast meat, a common delicacy amongst Kenyan men, increases the risk more.

When roasting any kind of meat, the fats and juices from the meat drip on the fire causing flames and smoke to rise. They contain polycyclic amines that stick to the meat. These compounds are mutagenic; they can change a man’s DNA and increase their risk of prostate and other forms of cancer.

4. Eat more selenium-rich foods

These include beef liver, kidney, eggs, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, mushrooms, cashew, garlic, onions and sea food.

5. Reduce consumption of processed meats

The WHO classifies processed meats as carcinogenic to humans. Meaning, processed meats like bacon, ham, sausages and hot dogs can cause cancer. Increased consumption increases the risk. During processing and cooking of these meats, chemicals that form in them can interfere with a person’s DNA increasing risk of many cancers including prostate cancer.

