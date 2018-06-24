First lady Margaret Kenyatta on need to protect and educate children

| Published Sun, June 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 23:49 GMT +3

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has called on health stakeholders to jointly work towards elimination of maternal deaths and HIV among adolescents.

Speaking yesterday in Eldoret at SoS children’s village during the commemoration of the founder Herman Maina and launching of a maternity wing, the First Lady lauded the founder for taking care of more than 15,000 children.

ALSO READ: Kwale County dominate Coast Region games

“We must continue to work towards elimination of mortality rates, I encourage more partners to join hands in this exercise. It is prudent to note that maternity centers continue to complement efforts by the national government to ensure safe deliveries among expectant mothers,” said Mrs Kenyatta.

She said the family model adopted by SoS is recognised by the United Nations guidelines and should be emulated by most organisations.

“The children villages have placed high regard for families and many children have continued to transit out of the village set up and have been molded into upright socially minded adults enough with values and are now able to contribute towards the growth of our nation,” said the First Lady who is also the patron of SoS villages. She urged families to ensure children access education.

National director of SOS Walter Odhiambo challenged organisations to support vulnerable children in order to build family cohesion.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Susan Kiama the board Chairperson lauded the First Lady for promoting universal health through beyond zero campaign.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago said health is a primary concern that should be supported by all.