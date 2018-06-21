Man with four-inch nails driven into his head dies

| Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 20th 2018 at 23:53 GMT +3

A photo of Robert Muchangi, 28, showing the two nails hammered into his head by attackers who attacked him on June 13, 2018 at Kabuitu area in Igembe Central. [Darlington Manyara, Standard]

In summary Victim was admitted to KNH from Maua Mission Hospital

Family appeals for help to clear hospital bill and get justice

A man who was admitted to hospital with two four-inch nails driven into his head has died.

Robert Muchangi died Wednesday at the Kenyatta National Hospital's intensive care unit, where he was admitted after the attack in Meru.

His death has come with the added burden of a Sh300,000 medical bill for his family after his week-long stay.

Police silence

The family on Wednesday questioned the silence of the police on the attack that has shocked many Kenyans.

Police remained tight-lipped about the incident, with senior police officers in Meru declining to comment on the issue that has raised public concern.

Mr Muchangi's sister, Regina Murugi, said the family was at a loss how to raise the money to pay the hospital bill and bury him.

“This is a difficult time for us. We are in mourning and cannot even afford the Sh4,000 for a postmortem that should be carried out as soon as possible,” she said

Ms Murugi appealed to the Government to assist the family to settle the bill and get justice for Muchangi by hunting down those responsible for the assault.

The family described Muchangi as a peaceful person who left his village of Nguiri in Makengi location, Embu County, for Meru about 10 years ago to earn a living as a mason.

Murugi said the 28-year-old man visited home regularly to check on his two children and that when he was at home he was at peace with everyone.

Muchangi's children

His father, Njiru, has been taking care of the children since Muchangi and his wife separated.

According to Murugi, Muchangi met all his parental obligations, including paying school fees for his children.

“Even his friends who took him to hospital said he was a peace-loving person. We wonder why someone would do such an inhuman thing to him,” said Murugi.

She said the assault and subsequent death had shocked the family, which wants to see justice done and the culprits prosecuted.

Muchagi was admitted to KNH last week after being transferred from Maua Mission Hospital in Meru, where he had been taken after the attack.

It is not clear how the attack happened, but family members claimed the assailant was known to Muchangi.

X-ray images

From photos taken by family members and X-ray images, the two nails were driven into Muchangi's head from the back and were embedded in his skull.

He was taken to Maua Methodist Hospital by a neighbour.

Muchangi was attacked in Kabuitu in Igembe Central last Wednesday.

Dominisiano Kaunga, who took Muchangi to Maua hospital and later accompanied him to Kenyatta, said he spoke to him about the assault before he lost consciousness.

“He named several people whom he accused of attacking him,” said Mr Kaunga.