MPs want CS Kariuki impeached over KNH CEOs suspension

| Published Wed, March 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 6th 2018 at 22:30 GMT +3

Lily Koros during an interview with the Standard at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Nairobi. [Photo: Elvis Ogina, Standard]

A number of MPs are targeting Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki for impeachment following her decision to send Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Lily Koros on compulsory leave.

Two separate groups declared on Tuesday that they had kicked off the process of collecting signatures to start the CS's impeachment process.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the on-going post-election conference for legislators in Mombasa County, 15 MPs led by Aldai MP Cornelly Serem claimed to have the support of 100 lawmakers from both sides of the political divide.

He said the motion would be presented in the House next week, when the MPs resume sittings following a short recess.