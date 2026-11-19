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Seme MP Dr James Nyikal. [File]

Seme MP Dr James Nyikal has proposed tight regulation of ultra-processed foods, warning that rising consumption, especially among young people in urban areas is exposing the population to diet-related diseases.

Dr Nyikal said highly processed foods, commonly sold in fast-food outlets, contain excessive amounts of sugar and fats, offer little nutritional value and warned that the growing popularity of such foods is contributing to unhealthy eating habits, with potentially serious consequences for public health.

“We have noticed that in urban areas, particularly among young people, the consumption of highly processed foods is already a problem. The fight against hunger must also address malnutrition caused by unhealthy diets,” he said.

He made the remarks on the second of the third global parliamentary summit against hunger and malnutrition in Nairobi.

According to Dr Nyikal, many of these products contain high levels of sugar and oils but very few vitamins and essential micronutrients needed for healthy growth and development.

He was concerned that excessive consumption could increase the risk of non-communicable diseases, including cardiovascular diseases and Type 2 diabetes.

Nyikal has since stated that Kenya and other countries need to prioritise regulation of ultra-processed foods before unhealthy eating habits become more entrenched, particularly among children and young people.

He said parliamentary and government interventions should go beyond ensuring food availability to promoting access to safe, nutritious and healthy diets, adding that addressing hunger without tackling poor dietary choices will leave another critical dimension of malnutrition unresolved.

Nyikal made the remarks against the backdrop of calls at the global parliamentary meeting for governments to strengthen food policies and adopt comprehensive approaches that address both undernutrition and unhealthy diets.

He said early regulatory action was necessary to protect public health and ensure that efforts to eliminate hunger do not overlook the dangers posed by poor nutrition.

Already, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has challenged parliaments across the world to prioritise food security in legislation, budget allocations and oversight, warning that millions of people facing hunger cannot afford to wait for political promises to translate into action.

Speaker Wetang’ula who spoke at the summit, urged legislators to demonstrate how parliamentary decisions could improve the lives of millions of people struggling with food insecurity.

“An empty plate is more than a sign of hunger. It challenges the conscience of nations and tests the institutions entrusted with public good. Promises cannot nourish a child, and a family cannot live on resolutions. We are therefore gathered here to ensure that our laws, budgets and oversight deliver something more tangible: food on the table and dignity in the home,” said Wetang’ula.

He insisted that addressing hunger and malnutrition requires sustained cooperation between Parliament and the Executive, with both institutions working within their constitutional mandates to ensure that policies were adequately funded and effectively implemented.

“Our shared responsibility is to ensure that sound laws support effective public policies, that those policies are adequately funded, and that rigorous oversight ensures that they are improving the lives of the people,” he said.

He challenged lawmakers to ensure that public resources allocated to food security programmes translate into measurable results rather than remaining figures in government budgets.

“Parliament is obligated to give these constitutional guarantees practical effect through sound legislation, well-targeted budgets and oversight that examines results, not expenditure alone,” he said.

The Speaker warned that projections show that between 510 million and 520 million people could still be facing hunger globally by 2030 and posed a major challenge to the international community's commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goal Two, which seeks to end hunger.

He said the figures called for urgent interventions targeting food production, distribution, affordability and access, rather than reliance on declarations and international commitments.

He cited Article 43(1)(c) of the Constitution, which guarantees every person the right to be free from hunger and to have adequate food of acceptable quality while Article 53(1)(c) also guarantees every child the right to basic nutrition, while Article 21(2) requires the State to take legislative, policy and other measures towards the progressive realisation of constitutional rights.