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NSDCC, women leaders concerned over increasing HIV infection cases

By Nehemiah Okwembah | Sep. 23, 2026
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KEWOSA Vice Chair Dr Catherine Mumma and members during their visit to Malindi Women's Prison as part of the Senate Mashinani tour. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Kenya Women Senator’s Association (KEWOSA) has expressed concerns over rising cases of new HIV infections among the youth across the country.

KEWOSA Vice Chair Catherine Mumma and National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC) acting director Jenny Gakii also decried increasing rates of adolescent pregnancies and gender-based violence.

They are now demanding that security agencies take action against perpetrators and urging the youth to take precautionary measures to curb the new HIV infections and adolescent pregnancies.

In Kilifi alone, Gakii said that more than 40,000 people were living with HIV aids and that the county recorded 389 new infections in 2025.

“Last year we witnessed 389 new HIV infection cases, and we have 75 per cent of adult new HIV infections nationally occurring among adolescent and young people below 35 years of age,” she said.

She called for joint efforts to actualise the ‘End the Triple Threat’ campaign, which is aimed at eradicating new HIV infections, adolescent pregnancies and sexual and gender-based violence in the country.

“We can all start from prevention, giving the support required for those that have already happened but also preventing others from experiencing the Triple Threat,” she added.

Mumma said that Kilifi had recorded 7,600 adolescent pregnancy cases, but in courts of law, those perpetrators apprehended and charged were very few; hence, he challenged the Ministry of Interior to help in the fight against SGBV.

“As we know, defilement is a criminal offence in Kenya, and I am asking security agencies in Kilifi if we have 7,600 girls who were defiled, can you show us the 7,600 cases that have been taken to court because someone defiled those girls?" she said.

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Related Topics

New HIV Infections GBV Cases Kilifi County Defilement Teen Pregnancies
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