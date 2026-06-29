Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

'It's in the genes': How sickle cell disease silently lurks across generations

By Rodgers Otiso | Jun. 29, 2026
 SCD is a genetic condition that is present from birth and inherited.[iStockphoto]

When Beryl Oyugi welcomed her second child into the world, she had no reason to believe that a hidden gene passed down through generations would change her family’s life forever.

Like many young mothers, she expected the usual challenges of parenthood, feeding, school fees, childhood illnesses and raising healthy children. Instead, she found herself navigating a painful journey of hospital visits, blood transfusions, medication schedules, emotional stress and difficult conversations about genetics that she had never been taught before marriage.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Sickle Cell Disease Genetic Inheritance Genetic Screening Public Health
.

Latest Stories

Kenya must refuse to receive rejected EU asylum seekers
Kenya must refuse to receive rejected EU asylum seekers
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
2 hrs ago
Kenya's press laws a colonial relic that should be done away with
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
2 hrs ago
Ruto's tiff with 'Standard' and the old story of a naked king
Opinion
By Javan Kilele
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mr President, why? Fresh abductions raise alarm over State repression
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Mr President, why? Fresh abductions raise alarm over State repression
Gen Z protester Davis Lichuma found ill after alleged abduction
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Gen Z protester Davis Lichuma found ill after alleged abduction
How KeNHA pressed on with Sh3b project despite forgery claims
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
How KeNHA pressed on with Sh3b project despite forgery claims
Detectives linked to attempted abduction of Standard Editor
By Standard Reporter 2 hrs ago
Detectives linked to attempted abduction of Standard Editor
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved