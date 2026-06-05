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Ebola threat exposes glaring gaps in Lake region preparedness

By Rodgers Otiso | Jun. 5, 2026
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Doctors Without Borders (MSF) medics move through the isolated red zone to monitor patients at the Ebola Treatment Center in Munigi, DRC, on June 2, 2026. [AFP]

As East Africa grapples with an Ebola outbreak in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), concerns are mounting along the shores of Lake Victoria, where thousands of fishermen, traders, and transporters interact daily across porous water borders with little or no screening.

While health authorities insist Kenya remains Ebola-free and hospitals are preparing for any eventuality, fishermen and beach leaders warn that preparedness efforts have barely reached lake communities, leaving the region vulnerable should the deadly virus cross into the country.

National Beach Management Unit (BMU) chairman Tom Guda warned that the lake region remains highly exposed because of weak surveillance systems, lack of screening and limited public awareness.

“There is a real scare among fisherfolk because of the way we operate. Fishing communities are highly congested and Ebola is a disease that spreads through close contact. If one person is infected, the consequences could be devastating,” said Guda.

He noted that fishermen from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania interact freely across several islands, including Remba, Ringiti and Mageta, while all 21 BMUs in Busia County maintain daily interactions with Ugandan fishermen.

“It is seamless interaction. Fisherfolk from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania live and work together in some of these islands. That is why we are concerned because we have not seen  serious deliberate efforts to secure the lake borders,” he said.

Guda identified several gaps that could hamper response efforts if Ebola were to reach the lake region.

“We do not have screening services in most island communities. We do not have personnel stationed there. Surveillance is weak and many entry points remain completely unmanned. People continue to move freely across the lake without any monitoring,” he said.

He further noted that awareness levels among fishermen remain alarmingly low.

“If you ask fishermen today about Ebola symptoms, many cannot differentiate Ebola from malaria or cholera. They do not know what to do when they suspect a case or where to report. Awareness and sensitisation have not adequately reached these communities,” he added.

Fishermen expressed frustration, saying they had received little information about the disease despite regular interactions with people from neighbouring countries. 

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Ebola Outbreak Lake Victoria Uganda And DRC Malaria And Cholera
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