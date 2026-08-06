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Inside Ruto's university funding grand plan

By Lewis Nyaundi | Aug. 6, 2026
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President William Ruto.

Fresh revelations have emerged on President William Ruto's plan to change how universities are funded, with the government proposing a new model that will rely mainly on student loans to finance higher education.

Under the proposals before Parliament, the government plans to raise billions of shillings from investors, parents, graduates and development partners instead of the current arrangement that depends on taxpayers' money.

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Finance Higher Education President William Ruto Higher Education Funding Bill Higher Education Loans Board
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