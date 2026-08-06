Government to reorganise State offices in bid to cut costs, improve public access

The government has announced plans to reorganise the location of State offices across the country in a major efficiency drive aimed at bringing public services closer to citizens.
Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on Wednesday said the move will also be one of the austerity measures to save taxpayers billions of shillings spent on office rent.
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