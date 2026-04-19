Stop dragging Uhuru's name into political disputes, Gachagua tells Duale

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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at ACK St. Mark Maragua Church, Maragua Constituency, Murang'a County on April 19, 2026. [Kihu Kabata, Standard].

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a scathing attack on Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, cautioning him against dragging retired President Uhuru Kenyatta into current political disputes.

Speaking during a church service in Murang’a County, Gachagua dismissed Duale’s recent claims that Uhuru mistreated President William Ruto during his tenure as Deputy President, saying such narratives distort the country’s political history.

“Do not talk about humiliation and persecution of a Deputy President. Those making noise should first look at what is happening today before revisiting the past,” Gachagua said.

The remarks come in response to Duale’s address in Mandera, where he accused Uhuru of undermining Ruto during their time in office and contributing to Kenya’s current political tensions.

The CS pointed to what he termed as tangible development gains under the current administration, particularly in regions that had previously lagged.

“I was in Western Kenya, and people told me they are now seeing development that they did not see during Uhuru’s tenure,” Duale said.

But Gachagua defended the former Head of State, arguing that despite political differences, Uhuru never sought to remove his deputy from office.

“Uhuru Kenyatta never made any move to impeach William Ruto. He never sent goons or police to beat and teargas him when he was Deputy President. He never stopped him from moving around the country. Even here in the mountain, he was present every week,” Gachagua said.

In a sharp rebuttal, Gachagua turned the spotlight on the current administration, claiming that the treatment of the present Deputy President paints a different picture.

“Today, we have seen a Deputy President being humiliated, persecuted and even impeached. Goons and police are sent to his former deputy to beat him up every weekend,” he alleged.

Gachagua also used the platform to question Duale’s focus, urging him to concentrate on the health docket instead of engaging in political battles.

“Duale, do not go in that direction. Leave Uhuru Kenyatta alone and concentrate on the Social Health Authority. That is not. I said earlier, SHA will collapse in the next five months. When it collapses, it will have the biggest corporate loss in the history of Kenya,” he said.

The Social Health Authority (SHA), which replaced the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), has been a central pillar of the government’s universal healthcare agenda but continues to face scrutiny over implementation challenges.

Duale, however, has remained firm in his defence of President Ruto, warning critics against attempts to undermine his leadership.

“They disrespected you when you were Deputy President, and think they can do it again now. They did all manner of evil when you were Deputy President. If they think they can insult you, humiliate you and disrespect you again, Kenyans will rise against them,” Duale said.