How SHA jobs have become a two tribes affair

Despite heated debate over alleged irregularities in the hiring process at the Social Health Authority (SHA), two communities continue to dominate jobs at the agency, raising concerns over compliance with constitutional requirements on diversity.
In the ongoing recruitment of claims management officers, the two communities account for more than 50 per cent of the shortlisted candidates.
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