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Galana Kulalu springs to life as investments, infrastructure drive long-awaited revival

By David Okwembah | Apr. 26, 2026

The 20,000 acre model farm at the Galana Kulalu Irrigation and Food Security project in Kilifi County. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]

After 19 years of false starts, the Galana Kulalu Food Security project in Kilifi and Tana River is taking shape with private firms investing millions of shillings in agribusinesses in the area. 

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