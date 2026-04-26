Son's short visit turns last goodbye after ranch shooting

14-year-old Peter Odung was killed during a visit to his father who works at Ol Donyo Lemboro ranch. [Courtesy]

What was meant to be a normal visit and bonding between a father and his 14-year-old son ended in unimaginable tragedy at Ol Donyo Lemboro ranch in Laikipia County. Peter Edung had travelled to see his father, Emuria Edung, who works at the ranch. Schools were about to reopen and the visit was supposed to be brief — just enough time to reconnect before he returned.

But that moment never came.