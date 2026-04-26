Spotlight turns to ODM 'experts' in Ruto's regime as crises pile up

When they joined President William Ruto’s government in 2024 after the soft political handshake between the President and the late ODM leader Raila Odinga, many had hoped they were the missing link that would help calm the economic storm that had hit the UDA administration and help Ruto steady his rocky ship.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Easter Sale Ends Tonight!
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…