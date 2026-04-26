Varsity roots for alumni programme to bridge unemployment gap

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KCA Vice Chancellor Isaiah Wakindiki says they track graduates' transition into the job market. [File, Standard]

In Kenya today, less than 40 per cent of university graduates transition smoothly into the job market.

These low absorption signals the struggles of Kenyan graduates. Coupled up with Industrial action which has become a permanent fixture of the higher education landscape, graduates suffer the triple tragedy of strict age limit cuts, competitive absorption and low entry salaries.

The absorption of graduates into the job market, particularly in Kenya, is a competitive and challenging process.

Recent studies show that while 500,000 to 800,000 graduates enter the job market annually, a significant portion faces unemployment or underemployment for an average of five years.

To bridge the gap, KCA University has set a target of ensuring that 85 per cent of its graduates are employed by 2030 under a new alumni strategy.

The plan, unveiled at the university’s annual alumni reunion in Nairobi, is anchored on leveraging its more than 40,000-strong global alumni network to expand job opportunities, mentorship and professional growth.

This strategy signals a shift from traditional alumni engagement to a structured, results-driven model focused on employability, mobility and long-term economic impact.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chancellor Isaiah Wakindiki said the university already tracks graduates to better understand their transition into the job market.

“We keep a tracker of our graduates. After they finish, we follow them for two to three years and collect data. Feedback from both employers and graduates helps us build a clearer picture of workforce trends, placement gaps and emerging opportunities,” he said.

Many entry-level roles in Kenya, particularly in banking, audit firms, and multinational corporations, impose strict age limits. Graduate trainee programmes often cap eligibility at 27 or 28 years.

Wakindiki added that curriculum reforms remain central to improving employability, with programmes increasingly aligned to market demands and technological shifts.

“The starting point is our curriculum. It is reviewed often to make it market-responsive. For instance, with the rise of artificial intelligence, we are now using AI as a learning tool for students and lecturers,” he said.

The 2026 to 2030 Alumni Engagement Strategic Plan is targeted at creating 10,000 active mentorship connections and establishing at least 50 regional and diaspora alumni chapters to strengthen professional networks.

At the same time, the university is targeting to raise at least Sh50 million by 2030 through alumni-driven activities to support programmes and student development initiatives.

“There are many young people at home who need jobs and networking opportunities. Alumni coming together can help create these opportunities,” Wakindiki said.