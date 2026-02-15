KMPDU brokers deal with Murang'a County to clear doctors' promotions

Audio By Vocalize

Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang’ata and KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah during a meeting to discuss doctors' wellness affairs in the county. [Courtesy]

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has brokered a deal with Murang'a County Government to address longstanding grievances affecting doctors in the county.

The agreement, reached during a formal engagement between KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah and Governor Irungu Kang'ata, clears nearly all pending promotions and commits the county to reopening Maragua Level IV as an internship training centre.

"All promotions have now been effected except for three doctors, whose cases will be concluded within the next two months," said Atellah following the meeting held with the Governor, Deputy Governor, County Secretary and County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Health.

The union first visited Murang'a County Referral Hospital to assess working conditions and listen to doctors before holding discussions with county leadership.

Under the agreement, Murang'a will introduce multiple collegiate systems similar to neighbouring counties to expand career progression pathways for doctors.

The county is currently recruiting five doctors and committed to employing more in the current and next financial year.

"The county committed to employ doctor in the current financial year and the next. KMPDU will continue monitoring this to ensure staffing gaps are progressively reduced," noted Atellah.

The parties agreed to organise another kamkunji bringing together doctors and the Governor to create a direct platform for accountability.

With the amenity policy now passed by the County Assembly, amenity wings can be established. KMPDU will participate in negotiations on implementation details, including revenue-sharing arrangements.

Murang'a will consider aligning with the national 17-tier structure for doctors, moving away from the 19-tier system to streamline career progression.

Doctors on contract will transition to permanent and pensionable terms upon completion of their contract period.

Governor Kang'ata reassured KMPDU that steps are being taken, including debt-asset swap arrangements, to stabilise compliance with statutory deductions and clear backlog arrears.

"KMPDU remains vigilant and proactive. The commitments are on record. Our work now shifts to follow-up and implementation," said Atellah.