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Musingu High School closed indefinitely

By Mary Imenza | Jun. 8, 2026
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Musingu High School in Kakamega County. [File, Standard]

Musingu High School has been closed indefinitely, with management citing external threats and escalating tension.

In a notice communicated to parents and guardians on Sunday evening, the school management announced that students would be released on Monday, June 8, 2026, starting at 7:00 a.m.

The administration explicitly termed the unexpected closure a "peer pressure break," a move that points to a swift intervention to preempt potential student unrest or destruction of property at the national school located in Kakamega County.

"Following threats and pressure from outside the school, the school management has decided to release students tomorrow... for a PEER PRESSURE Break," the brief dispatch signed by the Chief Principal reads in part.

While the exact nature of the external threats remains undisclosed, the decision reflects growing anxieties over patterns of coordinated student strikes that often sweep through boarding schools during the second term of the academic calendar. 

According to the internal circular, parents and guardians will only be informed of the reporting dates after a formal school management board meeting is convened to assess the security and administrative situation.

This comes even as the government insists that learning will proceed despite the wave of student unrest that has led to deaths and destruction of property in schools.

Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said there were no plans for unscheduled closure of schools for the half-term break.

He noted that only 0.8 per cent of secondary schools across the country have been affected by the wave of unrest. 

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Musingu High School Student Unrest Education PS Julius Bitok Kakamega County
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