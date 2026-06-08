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When mother universities cry: How Kenya failed academic giants

By Joel Changorok | Jun. 8, 2026

The University of Nairobi, once a leading academic hub in East Africa, now grappling with funding challenges and infrastructural decline. [Courtesy]

There was a time when the University of Nairobi did not merely educate; she performed. She walked like Clementina in Song of Lawino! perfumed, polished, intellectually intimidating, and slightly allergic to village dust. She spoke Queen’s English through the nose, wore academic gowns like Parisian fashion, and produced graduates who walked straight from lecture halls into ministries, courtrooms, embassies, and boardrooms as if destiny had personally signed their appointment letters.

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