Back Ruto to secure development projects, Wetang'ula tells Western residents

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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula says stronger political bargaining would enable Western to benefit more from government. [File, Standard]

Kenya Kwanza leaders took the campaign for President William Ruto’s re-election to Luanda in Vihiga County, urging residents to rally behind the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The leaders, led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, said the Western region would continue benefiting from government development programmes if President Ruto secures a second term in office.

They argued that electing a different president could slow down or derail ongoing development projects in the region.

“President Ruto has launched numerous development projects, including the revival of stalled major roads, construction of new roads, affordable housing projects, markets and the planned extension of the Standard Gauge Railway to the region. To ensure these projects are completed, he should be given another term to implement his plans,” said Wetang’ula.

The Speaker noted that President Ruto had visited the Western region more frequently over the past three years to launch development projects than former presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta did during their respective terms.

Wetang’ula also expressed concern that the Luhya community had not fully leveraged its numerical strength to enhance its political influence and bargaining power in successive governments.

He said this had informed efforts by regional leaders to unite the community and support President Ruto’s re-election bid.

According to Wetang’ula, stronger political bargaining would enable the region to benefit more from government programmes while positioning itself strategically for future leadership after President Ruto completes his two terms in office.

The Speaker also condemned the alleged harassment of boda boda riders by police officers in Luanda Constituency and called on the relevant authorities to address the issue urgently.

Speaking during an empowerment programme for boda boda operators at Luanda Vocational Training Institute, he acknowledged the sector’s contribution to economic growth and emphasized the need to create a conducive environment for its operations.

However, he urged the riders to obey the law, cooperate with security agencies and support efforts to improve public safety by helping combat crime.

Wetang’ula further challenged Luhya leaders serving in senior government positions, including Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries, to use their offices to advance development programmes that directly benefit the community and strengthen support for President Ruto’s re-election.

Members of Parliament led by Dick Maungu, Beatrice Adagala, Omboko Milemba and Mary Emaase welcomed President Ruto’s plan to extend the Standard Gauge Railway to Western Kenya, with a major station planned for Luanda Town.

They said the project would ease transportation challenges and stimulate economic growth in the region.

“The railway station in Luanda had initially been moved to Bungoma in the plan, but I raised the matter in Parliament and the decision was reversed,” said Maungu.

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera, Malava MP David Ndakwa and President Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet said they would continue mobilising support for the Head of State across the region.

“President Ruto remains the most popular presidential candidate in the region. We will build on his support and encourage residents to give him another term,” said Farouk Kibet.

Nabwera claimed that the Opposition had no clear agenda for the region and should not distract residents from supporting the government’s development programmes.